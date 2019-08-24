Home Nation

Two brain-dead patients in Bengaluru give new lease of life to 13 people

By donating organs of their loved ones, the families turned their grief into gift of life for 13 people, a statement released by Fortis read. 

Published: 24th August 2019 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose for Organ donation

Image used for representational purpose for Organ donation

By PTI

BENAGLURU: Families of two people who were declared brain-dead have decided to donate their organs to over 13 people, a private hospital here said on Saturday.

In one case, a 21-year-old daily wage worker met with an accident near here and was declared brain-dead, and his family took the noble decision of going ahead with organ donation.

A team of doctors at Fortis harvested five organs - a kidney and liver were sent to its Bannerghatta Road unit, the heart to its Fortis' Chennai unit, another kidney to INU Hospital and the corneas to Nethradhama eye hospital, said a statement from Fortis.

In the other, a 30-year-old woman, who met with an accident near Chitradurga district and was shifted to Fortis hospital, Bannerghatta Road here, for further treatment was declared brain-dead by the doctors.

Following this, her family decided to donate her organs.

The team at Fortis harvested eight organs - a kidney and liver were allocated to Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road, the heart valve to Manipal hospitals, corneas to Minto hospital, lungs to Fortis Malar, Chennai, another kidney to JSS Hospitals, Mysore, and small intestines along with abdominal wall to Apollo Hospital, Chennai, the statement added.

By donating organs of their loved ones, the families turned their grief into gift of life for 13 people, Fortis said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru organ donation Fortis
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Special Commando Force officers checking vehicles entering Nilgiris at Mettupalayam following terror threat alert in Coimbatore on 23 August 2019. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
Tamil Nadu on high alert after intel about terrorist intrusion from Sri Lanka
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp