West Bengal BJP registers 77 lakh new members in last 45 days

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Buoyed by its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP’s West Bengal chapter has clocked a record membership of 77 lakhs in past 45 days, in the course of the party’s membership-collection drive.

Rahul Sinha, BJP’s national secretary, said, “The BJP’s Bengal unit collected the highest membership among the other states. We were first given a target of 50 lakhs which was met much before. National leadership then gave us a task to collect membership of 10 lakh more which also we have surpassed that target too”.

The saffron camp’s nationwide membership collection drive, which began on July 6, closed on August 20.

“The party’s leadership in Delhi congratulated us for the achievement. Although the membership drive has closed in other parts of the country, but in a few state such as West Bengal, which are priority states for the BJP, the exercise will continue here till December this year,” said a senior BJP leader.