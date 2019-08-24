Will launch a movement if immigrants make it to NRC or Indians left out, warns students’ body 

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) has threatened that it will launch a democratic movement against the authority of National Register of Citizens (NRC) if illegal immigrants make it to NRC or genuine Indians are left out of it.

The threat comes amidst the widespread perception that Assam is unlikely to get an error-free NRC.

“There is a force trying to stall NRC. Some are saying the names of illegal immigrants have been already included and genuine Indians have been left out. If we find any discrepancies, we will be compelled to launch a democratic movement against NRC authority,” advisor to AAMSU, Azizur Rahman, told reporters here on Saturday.

He warned that NRC authority would be held solely responsible in the event of any untoward incident as they acted independently in the updation of the citizenship register.

Rahman alleged that when just a week left for the final NRC to be published on August 31, people, who had already made it to the list, were being summoned by NRC authority for re-verification of documents.

“Yesterday, a man received a notice from NRC authority. He was asked to depose at a place today (Saturday) for re-verification of his documents. The reason cited in the case was his invalid relationship. If the relationship was indeed invalid, how was his name included in NRC? Wasn’t it the duty of NRC authority to delete it?” Rahman argued.

The AAMSU made it clear that it would oppose the inclusion of names of the illegal immigrants, irrespective of their faith. It described as “gimmick” the state government’s assertion that it would extend legal help to those who will be left out.

“They said it today. Tomorrow, some other political parties will say so. But we are sure nothing is going to happen on the ground. In any case, if the political parties or government try to extend legal help to the illegal immigrants, we will oppose it,” Rahman asserted.

The All Assam Students’ Union has been also critical of the government’s move. It said on Friday that the move would encourage the illegal immigrants.

