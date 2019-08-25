Home Nation

Bihar woman, four minor kids end life, one survives

The incident took place around 4 km from Jehanabad rail station towards Patna on the railway track and was reported to the GRP at Jehanabad around 5.30am.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: A 35-year-old woman along with her four minor kids committed suicide by jumping before a running train on the Patna-Jehanabad rail section in the wee hours of Sunday. 

While one of her children, four-year-old son survived, the rest died on the spot. He has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment. 
 
Confirming this incident, Superintendent of Rail Police (SRP) of Patna rail, Sujeet Kumar said, “The bodies of an unidentified woman and three kids aged between 5 to 7, were lying scatterd on the tracks with their heads crushed under the wheels. The 4-year-old male kid was found injured but alive and immediately rushed to PMCH.”

The incident took place around 4 km from Jehanabad rail station towards Patna on the railway track and was reported to the GRP at Jehanabad around 5.30am.

Kumar said the news of the incident was spread across 12 nearby villages in a bid to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

“Since no one has come ahead to identify the deceased, it goes without saying that the deceased belonged to a far-off place”, Kumar said.

