Home Nation

BVA MLA joins Shiv Sena, NCP's Bhaskar Jadhav calls on Uddhav Thackeray

On Sunday, MLA Vilas Tare of the BVA, who represents Boisar assembly segment near Mumbai, joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Published: 25th August 2019 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Apart from the leaders of the Congress and the NCP who have joined the BJP and the Shiv Sena recently, representatives of even smaller parties are now crossing over to the ruling parties ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

On Sunday, MLA Vilas Tare of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), who represents Boisar assembly segment near Mumbai, joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

In a development that could raise hackles of the NCP, former minister and heavyweight leader from Konkan region, Bhaskar Jadhav, is rumoured to be on his way to join the Sena.

The speculation gained ground after Jadhav, a former Shiv Sainik and sitting MLA from Guhagar constituency in Ratnagiri district, visited Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra and held a closed door meeting, said a Sena official. Jadhav called on Thackeray once again within hours.

However, Jadhav said, "These are just rumours. I will remain with the NCP".

Jadhav had joined the NCP in mid-2000. He later became a minister in the Congress-led UPA government in Maharashtra.

"Jadhav may join the Sena in the coming days. You need to watch developments in the coming days," said the official.

No one from Jadhav's close aides confirmed the agenda behind his meeting with Thackeray.

Jadhav had served as a state unit president of the NCP.

Earlier, when asked about Tare's decision to join the Sena, Thackeray said, "This is due to growing popularity of the Sena. We have not set up any target but people are returning to the party because they appreciate our performance in the last five years." 

Tare said he joined the Sena considering the "interest of voters".

"I had started my political career as a Shiv Sena worker. My close aides and supporters convinced me to return to Sena keeping the voters' interest in mind. I have not left Aghadi (UPA) because I was disappointed with someone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray BVA NCP Bhaskar Jadhav
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp