Home Nation

Communication curbs in Kashmir valley affects patients

The continued blockade is also causing grave hardships to patients and their families as people are unable to call ambulances to ferry patients to hospitals.  

Published: 25th August 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Jawans shoulder the mortal remains of Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa at AFS Palam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Thapa lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Jawans shoulder the mortal remains of Gorkha Rifles jawan, Rajib Thapa at AFS Palam, in New Delhi on Saturday. Thapa lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  “My mother developed stomach pain on August 19. I had to bring her to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar. Since then I don’t have any contact with my family in Kupwara,” said Javed Ahmad a resident of Tangdhar. He said due to the communication blockade, he has not been able to contact his wife and minor child. 

He said the day he left for Srinagar, there was shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops in Tangdhar sector.

“I don’t know how my family will be coping in my absence,” said Javed. Due to continued communication blockade, patients admitted in hospitals and their attendants are facing a tough time in communicating with their families.

A patient Mohammad Rafiq Baba from Beerwah area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district is suffering from a kidney ailment. He was admitted at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on June 21.

Baba’s son Aijaz, who is attending to him, said since August 5, when restrictions and communication blockade was imposed, he has not been able to communicate with his family. 

“This is the worst communication blockade. Our lives are hell,” said Aijaz. 

Mohammad Iqbal whose wife Hajira, a cancer patient, is undergoing treatment in Radiology Department of SMHS hospital, said he and his brother are attending to his ailing wife at the hospital for a fortnight now.  “I have three children at home. I have no information about them,” said Iqbal, a farmer by profession and hailing from D K Marg area of Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. 

The continued blockade is also causing grave hardships to patients and their families as people are unable to call ambulances to ferry patients to hospitals.  

Haleema, a resident of Surasyaar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, said her newborn child suffered a throat infection and she could not call an ambulance to shift the baby to G B Pant Children Hospital in Srinagar. 

Posters on launching stir

Twenty days after scrapping of Article 370 by central government, alleged Hurriyat Conference posters have come up at many places in the Valley asking people to launch civil disobedience and calling for a march to Hyderpora on August 28.

The alleged posters of Hurriyat Conference, with the name of Syed Ali Geelani, have come up at many places in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

The posters asked people not to pay any taxes. It could not be verified whether the posters were genuine or fake. The posters ask people not to cooperate with any government department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Kashmir Valley communication curbs
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp