Home Nation

DRG jawan dies after encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Five Naxals were killed on Saturday in the gun-battle with the DRG in a dense forest area of the district, located about 350 km from the state capital Raipur.

Published: 25th August 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, who was injured in an encounter with Naxals on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, has died, police said.

Five Naxals were killed on Saturday in the gun-battle with the DRG in a dense forest area of the district, located about 350 km from the state capital Raipur.

Two DRG jawans, identified as Raju Netam and Somaru Gota, were also injured in the encounter.

"Netam received critical bullet injuries to his vital organs. He succumbed while being evacuated from the forest," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI on Sunday.

Acting on a specific intelligence input about the location of a Naxal training camp near Dhurbeda village in the core area of the Maoist hotbed of Abhujmad, a team of DRG, comprising over 100 personnel, raided the place around 6 am on Saturday, he said.

The gunfight lasted for about an hour, following which the ultras disappeared into the dense forest.

During search, bodies of five ultras were recovered along with a huge cache of weapons, explosives and Maoist documents from the spot, he said.

Garg said bad weather and hostile terrain hampered the evacuation operation as three attempts to airlift the injured personnel from the forest failed due to continuous rainfall in the area.

"The security personnel brought their injured colleagues on cots over their shoulders. They reached Orchha, where the ambulance and doctors were arranged, around 10 pm (nearly 15 hours after the encounter) on Saturday," he said.

While Netam was declared brought dead, Gota was admitted to a private hospital in Raipur where his condition was reported to be out of danger, he said.

The killed ultras were yet to be identified, the official said, adding that prima facie, it seems they belonged to military company no.1 of Maoists.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
District Reserve Guard Chhattisgarh Encounter Naxal Encounter
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp