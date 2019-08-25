Home Nation

IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, who shot to fame during 2018 Kerala flood, resigns over J&K issue

Kannan Gopinathan, who was serving as the secretary of Power in Dadra and Nagar Haveli said that he resigned from his job so that he could freely respond on the Kashmir issue.

Published: 25th August 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kannan Gopinathan

Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan (Photo | Facebook/ Kannan Gopinathan)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kannan Gopinathan, the IAS officer of AGMUT cadre who made headlines for his active participation in rescue and relief work during 2018 Kerala floods, has resigned from service.

He was serving as the secretary of Power, Urban Development and Town and Country Planning Departments of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, when he resigned. The 2012 batch officer said, “He wanted his freedom of expression back.”

He said he resigned from his job so that he could freely respond on the Kashmir issue.

“When the world’s largest democracy announced a ban on the state and violated the people’s fundamental rights, I should at least respond this way,” he said.

To those who were surprised by his resignation, he says: “It isn’t why I did it, but why shouldn’t I. I don’t think that this act will make a big impact but I felt it is better to quit,” he adds. Kannan hails from Puthuppally in Kottayam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kannan Gopinathan Kannan Gopinathan IAS 2018 Kerala floods 2018 Kerala floods hero resigns Dadra and Nagar Haveli IAS officer
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Vvp
    The Irony is that this guy did not resign when commies were backing the killings in kerala or when didi's goons were killing people in WB... Hypocrite indeed!
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp