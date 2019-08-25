Job cut due to use of tech a myth: HR professionals

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The buzz over disappearance of jobs due to use of technology is a myth.

Our focus should be on employability and opportunities that are on the anvil due to rapidly advancing technology.

Our country needs a skill revolution, said Human Resources Professionals representing leading brands at an event in the city on Saturday.

“Everything is driven by technology today and it would be incorrect to assume that employability was getting reduced because of innovation. It’s the skill you have acquired that decides whether you can be employed,” said Gourav Saini, Director (HR) of HMD Global, in his address at the two-day second HR Conclave at SOA University campus here on Saturday.

Sandeep Tyagi, Director (HR) of Samsung Electronics, said it was estimated that 75 million current jobs would disappear by 2022 but 133 million technology-driven new jobs would occupy the space for which skilled personnel would be needed.

“We are in the age of Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Robotics,” he said.

SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Amit Banerjee said the concept of HR had undergone a paradigm shift requiring improved training of employees to keep pace with technology transformation.

“Technology had opened up new vistas and the bottom line is that if you don’t have the skill, you’ll face difficulty,” he said.