RIP Arun Jaitley: Mortal remains of former Finance Minister taken to Nigambodh Ghat for cremation

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of former Union minister Arun Jaitley was taken to the Nigambodh Ghat from the BJP headquarters here on Sunday afternoon in a flower-decked gun carriage, amidst chants of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley).

The mortal remains of Jaitley will be cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat

BJP workers and mourners queued up in large numbers outside the party headquarters since morning to pay their last respects to the leader.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, senior party leaders paid their last respects.

BJP working president JP Nadda, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar, Piyush Goyal and Anurag Thakur, and AAP leader Sanjay Singh also paid their last respects to Jaitley.

"Jaitley's loss is irreparable and he will always be remembered for his contribution," Harsh Vardhan said.

Among others who paid their respects are Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Yoga Guru Ramdev.

Rupani said the BJP would seek his strategy whenever there was an election in the state.

"He has been a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. We have won several elections in the state by working on his strategy. We will always feel his absence," Rupani told reporters.

Wrapped in the national flag, Jaitley's body was brought to the BJP headquarters located on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here from his Kailash Colony residence.

"He was a great speaker and parliamentarian and his death is a huge loss for the country and the party. Whenever the party faced any problem, his advice would be sought," an emotional Heptulla told reporters.

On Saturday, Jaitley's body was kept at his residence where President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP chief Amit Shah and several leaders across the political spectrum offered him floral tributes.

Shah on Saturday said Jaitley was a crusader against corruption and credited him for the successful implementation of the GST and demonetisation, and taking the Jan Dhan Yojana to the masses.

Posters remembering Jaitley have been put up on the roads leading to the Nigambodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna river.

The 66-year-old leader passed away at the AIIMS here on Saturday.

He was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.