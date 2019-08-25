Seven children drown in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Seven children drowned while bathing in ponds in separate incidents across the state on Sunday, police said.

Four teenagers drowned in a pond in the Kohdaur area of Pratapgarh district, they said.

"Anoop (14), Ruchi (15), Shivani (13) and Aarti (13), all residents of Suryagarh village, had gone to take a bath in a pond. While bathing they ventured towards the deeper side of the pond and drowned," Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Prasad said.

The children were rescued with the help of divers and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Three girls drowned in a pond in Mai Hussainpur Pukhta village of Sambhal district.

Gunnaur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Omveer Singh said, "The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when three girl Gyanshri (12), Kusuma (10) and Kumkum (14) went to take a bath in a village pond. They ventured towards the deeper side of the pond and drowned."

The bodies of the girls have been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.