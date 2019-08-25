Home Nation

Soon, enjoy tea served in 'kulhads' across railway stations, airports, malls

In 2004, then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had introduced 'kulhads' to boost the pottery industry and also give passengers a taste of eco-friendly cups.

Published: 25th August 2019 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

kulhad

Clay tea cups also called 'kulhad'. (Photo | Nidhi Tiwari)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Soon, your favourite cup of tea may be served in eco-friendly 'kulhads' across all major railway stations, stalls at bus depots, airports and malls across the country, with Union Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari writing to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in this regard.

Currently, caterers at two railway stations, Varanasi and Rae Bareli, use terracotta-made 'kulhads', glasses and plates.

"I have written a letter to Piyush Goyal to make use of kulhad mandatory at 100 railway stations and also suggested airports and state transport undertakings having tea stalls at bus depots to make the use of kulhads mandatory. We will also encourage malls to have kulhad tea stalls," Gadkari said.

The Minister for Road Transport & Highways and MSME said the move is expected to provide a huge market for local potters and also help conserve the environment by eliminating the use of paper and plastics to serve beverages.

Gadkari said he has also instructed the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to supply equipment for large-scale production of kulhads as their demand increases.

"We distributed 10,000 electric wheels to potters for making kulhads last year. This year, we have set a target of distributing 25,000 electric wheels," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena told PTI.

Under the Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana, the government has been distributing electric wheels to potters to increase their productivity.

In 2004, then railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav had introduced 'kulhads' to boost the pottery industry and also give passengers a taste of eco-friendly cups.

He had made it clear that hot beverages should be served only in 'kulhads'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tea cups clay cups kulhads terracotta tea glasses
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp