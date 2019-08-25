Home Nation

Technology helped Bear Grylls understand Hindi in 'Man Vs Wild', says PM Modi

Whenever I spoke, it was instantly translated into English. Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi and he heard it in English, the PM said.

Published: 25th August 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi with Bear Grylls. (Youtube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show.

Modi gave out the "secret" on Sunday in his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann ki Baat'.

He said technology was used extensively in the conversation between the two in the Jim Corbett National Park.

READ MORE | PM Modi opens up about his life, work, responsibilities in Bear Grylls' Man vs Wild 

"Whenever I spoke, it was instantly translated into English. Bear Grylls had a small cordless instrument in his ear. So I used to speak in Hindi and he heard it in English. The communication became very easy. This is an amazing aspect about technology," the prime minister explained.

He said, with some hesitation, people do ask him as to how could Grylls understand Hindi.

"Was the episode edited later? How many times did the shooting happen for this episode and how it happened? They ask with great curiosity. There is no secret in this. Many people have this question in their minds, so I will unravel this secret. In a way it is no secret at all the reality is that technology was used extensively in my conversation with Bear Grylls," Modi said.

After the show's broadcast, a large number of people have been discussing about the Jim Corbett National Park, he said.

"You must also visit sites associated with nature and wildlife and animals. As I have said before, and I emphasise, that you must visit the northeast in your lifetime," he said.

Walking through the wild and taking a ride on a cold river in a makeshift boat were some of the things that Modi put up with as he teamed up with Grylls to promote causes close to his heart -- conservation of nature and cleanliness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bear Gryllls PM Modi Bear Grylls Man vs Wild Jim Corbett National Park
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)
Mithali Raj's diet secrets revealed!
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp