Two dead, four injured in clash between two communities in Gujarat's Anand

By PTI

ANAND: Two persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday in a clash between members of two communities in Gujarat's Anand district, police said.

According to police, violence broke out following an argument over money between the groups of the Patel and Molesalam Garasiya (Muslim) communities in Undel village in Khambhat taluka in afternoon.

"The clash left two dead and four injured. Sharp weapons were used in the fight," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khambat) Reema Munshi.

Four to five persons from each group were involved in the violence, the officer said.

"The injured have been hospitalised in Karamsad and Vadodara," said the Dy SP.

No arrests have been made so far.

"A police contingent has been deployed at the site to maintain law and order and for investigation", Munshi added.