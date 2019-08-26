Home Nation

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury buried Congress in grave with his remarks on J&K: Satya Pal Malik

During a debate in Lok Sabha, he asked as to how Kashmir issue was an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."

Published: 26th August 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday slammed leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying that he has buried his party in the grave by his remarks in Parliament.

"By saying what he said in Parliament, he buried his party in the grave. Whenever there are elections in the country, he will be quoted. What do I say on his knowledge," the Governor said while talking to ANI.

During a debate in Lok Sabha on a resolution to abrogate special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, he asked as to how Kashmir issue was an "internal matter" if "United Nations is monitoring it since 1948."

The Governor's reply came into a question on remarks made by Adhir that Satya Pal Malik's statements are like those given by the BJP leaders and he should be made the leader of BJP in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I am doing my work with utmost devotion. I don't care about these remarks," Malik said.

The Governor vowed to protect the "culture, dignity, identity, jobs and land of Kashmiri people". 

"Earlier when such things happened, even during the tenure of Ghulam Nabi Azad several people were killed in the first week itself. Our emphasis is that no Kashmiri should lose his life. We are not in a hurry. The lives of Kashmiris are very precious for us," he said.

Accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making an "unending business" out of his invitation, the Governor said, "When he said that people are dying there (in Kashmir), then I had told him to come here and see for himself. For five days, he did not reply to it. After that, he said -- I will go with people, will meet the prisoners, detainees. Then I said that your visit with conditions is not acceptable to me and I am withdrawing it."

"After this I said, I will leave it to the administration that if you want to come and the administration thinks it is correct, it will allow you, otherwise not," he added.

Asserting that the issue is about national interest, the Governor said, "Now that he planned to come, the administration said it in advance that your coming here will not be conducive to peace at a time when normalcy is being restored, and we are dealing with threats from Pakistan. So, your visit at this stage will not be appropriate."

The Governor said J-K administration warned Rahul Gandhi that Pakistan will misuse your statements.

"And that is what exactly happened. Whatever they said after coming back, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioned it in his tweet," he said.

Asked to comment on Javed Miandad, Mali said, "We don't care about that. We have abrogated article 370, and you will see in the coming days, we will work so much for the people of Kashmir, and create such circumstances, that people of PoK will start saying- see, that (Jammu&Kashmir) is the ideal place to live."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp