Army veterans to help battle anti-India push online

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has approached veterans to join them for a battle of soft power, requesting their help in mitigating the rising push for an anti-India sentiment on social media.

“We recently saw a spurt of anti-India content largely focused on Jammu and Kashmir on the social media and it was massive and fake yet gaining traction.

"We have requested members of the veteran community to help us in mitigating this war of a different kind being waged by Pakistan.” said a senior Army officer.

As per the officer, fake videos or those voicing incinerating appeals to people of Kashmir, Op-eds and editorials getting pushed through Twitter handles and Facebook accounts is a part of this strategy along with impersonating Indian Army officers online.

The veterans have been appealed to help the Army by using their social media influence to reach out to their followers and dispel such fake information online.

“We have identified about 10,000 twitter accounts which are synchronised for such propaganda,” said the officer.