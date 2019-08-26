Bypoll for Dantewada Assembly seat to be held on September 23

By PTI

RAIPUR: Bypoll for the Naxal-affected Dantewada Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh will be held on September 23, a state poll official said on Monday.

The seat was vacant after MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed along with four police personnel on April 8 in a Naxal IED blast.

The model code of conduct for the bypoll has come into force in the Assembly segment and the gazette notification for the bypoll will be issued on this August 28, with filing of nominations beginning on the same day, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Subrat Sahoo said in a press conference here on Monday.

"The last date of filing nominations is September 4 and scrutiny will be done next day. Withdrawal of nominations can take place till September 7. The results will be declared on September 27," he said.

Sahoo said 1,88,263 voters, including 89,747 male and 98,876 female, will be able to vote in 273 polling stations that would include five booths with all women staff.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, Dantewada had recorded a voter turnout of 60.67 per cent, down from 62.03 per cent in the 2013 state polls, he said.

The EC is yet to declare the bypoll schedule for Chitrakot (ST) Assembly constituency in Bastar region which has been lying vacant after its Congress MLA Dipak Baij was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bastar seat this year.