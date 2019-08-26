Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs infuriated as education dept transfer list finalised sans their recommendations

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The ruling Congress party in Chhattisgarh cuts a sorry figure over the transfer of staff in the state education department when around a dozen party MLAs were left after education minister Premsai Singh Tekam ignored their pleas to secure the desired postings of the persons they had recommended.

When the situation turned chaotic and volatile the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had to intervene. He called the infuriated Congress leaders to his official residence but his attempts to pacify them were futile.

Following this, which the grievances of the Congress legislators reached the state party incharge P L Punia and secretary Arun Oraon in Delhi.

“This is ridiculous. The education minister didn’t even consider the names we recommended. Again the same old staff working during the BJP’s regime continue to be posted in our area. If the posting is not undertaken as per the wishes of the MLAs, how will we work in our area,” said Congress MLA Lakheswar Baghel.

Another Congress legislator Brihaspati Singh expressed strong resentment before the education minister even though the minister assured them that their recommendations will be considered.

The two Congress legislators from Raipur Kuldeep Juneja and Vikas Upadhyay too couldn’t hide their anger citing that their suggestions were only partially complied with. There are 67 Congress MLAs in the 90-Member Chhattisgarh Assembly.