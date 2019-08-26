Curfew in UP's Deoria after youth thrashed to death in spat over loud Janmashtami music

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Janmashtami festivities turned tragic for Munnu Lal Jaiswal's family when a group of spoilt brats thrashed his 28-year-old son Sumit to death after he objected to loud music played past midnight. The incident took place under Barhaj's Patel Nagar police station in Deoria district of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said that the district administration has imposed Section 144 till September 15 to avoid any untoward incident in the area.

Sumit came under attack by around a dozen unruly elements and was thrashed badly while trying to save his father from their wrath. The attackers got enraged when Sumit’s father asked them to tone down the loud music they were playing at the tableau depicting the birth of Lord Krishna during the Janmashtami festival.

According to Deorai SP Shrpati Mishra, some youths were celebrating Janmashtami by playing DJ and dancing to its tunes in Patel Nagar of Barhaj on Saturday night. Munnu Lal Jaiswal asked them to stop it, which enraged 10-12 youths.

Consequently, Munnu Lal dialled 100 and as the cops reached the spot, the celebrating youths escaped. However, they came back with sticks to attack Munnu Lal. “When his sons Sumit and Sachin, along with his wife Sanju Devi, rushed to save him from the attackers, they were also beaten up," the SP added.

On getting information, police rushed to the spot and admitted the injured to the local health centre, where doctors referred Munnu Lal and Sumit to the district hospital for treatment.

However, on reaching the district hospital, Sumit was declared dead upon arrival by the doctors, added the SP. He claimed that a hunt was on to nab the miscreants.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the Patel Nagar locality when residents came to know about Sumit’s death. They registered strong protest by indulging in vandalism and broke a few shops in the market area.

Getting the information of the people’s protest, DM Amit Kishor and SP Shripati Mishra rushed to the spot and cordoned it off by deploying a heavy police force.

The police authorities registered an FIR against half a dozen attackers including Pradyumna Madhesia, Kahrpattu, Shalu, Bittu and Rashid, on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim family. A few people were detained as well for quizzing.

Divisional Commissioner Jayant Narlikar and I-G Jai Narain Singh met the aggrieved family and assured them action against the culprits.