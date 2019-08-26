Home Nation

ED, CBI, fear new definition of democracy under BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Published: 26th August 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 04:29 PM

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during a press conference at party's office in Lucknow. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre, saying it is trying to give a new definition to democracy by using the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department.

These have become "new institutions" under the BJP, he told reporters at the Samajwadi Party headquarters here.

"One should learn institutional control from the BJP. No government has done it earlier. ED, CBI and fear--this is new democracy. "The BJP is trying to give a new definition to democracy by using the ED and the Income Tax (department), and creating fear," Yadav said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also attacked the state government, saying "no investment" is coming to the state.

During the Investment Summit it was claimed that 70 lakh jobs would be created but there is nothing on the ground, Yadav alleged.

"The condition of banks are not good. When investment is not coming to India, how will it come to Uttar Pradesh?" he asked.

The SP leader alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government had failed on the law and order front.

The state government had claimed it will not tolerate any disturbance in law and order, but incidents of murder, loot, rape and fake encounter have increased, Yadav said, adding that "Uttar Pradesh has got the highest number of notices from the National Human Rights Commission".

In Etah, a woman was threatened that her husband would be killed in an encounter and she was raped, and in Bulandshahr, a person accused of killing a policeman was garlanded and given a warm reception on his release, he said.

"Many times, we feel that such a chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) should remain so that the next time, we can come (to power) with majority," Yadav said.

The economy is collapsing and now, the currency of Bangladesh has become stronger than that of India, he alleged, adding the government which promised of making the rupee stronger against the dollar has failed due to its faulty economic policies.

"Make in India has proved to be a flop show.

The state government which initiated 'One District One Product' and other schemes could not start them on the ground," Yadav said. Defending party leader Azam Khan, he said, "fake cases are being lodged against him".

"In every corner of Lucknow, illegal construction is going on but no action is being taken. But a person, who is running an educational institution, is being framed for political reasons," Yadav said.

On the Centre's decision of abrogation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, he said it has been over 20 days, but people are still "imprisoned" in their houses.

"Journalists should tell what is going on there. When the government decision was so good, why did it not take people into confidence," he said.

"Are people happy there? Whatever happened there, can happen with you and us in future," Yadav said.

On the occasion various leaders, including former BSP Minister Gura Ram, joined the SP with a number of supporters.

