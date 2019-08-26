Election Commission announces bypolls in four Assembly seats in four states

By IANS

NEW DELHI: By-elections to four assembly constituencies in Tripura, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh will be held on September 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday.

The seats are Badharghat (SC) in Tripura, Dantewada (ST) in Chhattisgarh, Pala in Kerala and Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The statutory notification for the bypolls would be issued on Wednesday and the last date of filling of nomination is September 4. Counting of votes will take place on September 27.

The model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in the districts in which the whole or any part of the assembly constituency going for election falls, the EC statement said.

The final electoral rolls published with reference to January 1 this year as the qualifying date would be used for the polls in the four assembly constituencies.

The by-election to Badharghat was necessitated following the death of sitting BJP legislator Dilip Sarkar. A former five-time Congress legislator, Sarkar, who joined BJP in 2017 along with seven other Congress MLAs, died on April 1 after prolonged illness.