INX Media case: Chidambaram's interim protection from ED arrest extended till Tuesday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it will continue hearing on Tuesday the plea of Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected his anticipatory bail in the money laundering case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram completed his arguments and said he will file the rejoinder to the ED's counter affidavit.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he will advance his arguments Tuesday and the bench posted the matter for hearing at noon tomorrow.

Meanwhile. Chidambaram was on Monday produced before a Delhi Court on expiry of his four-day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

He was produced after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the corruption case lodged by the CBI which has arisen out of the INX Media scam.

He was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

He was earlier produced before the court on August 22 and was remanded to four-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.