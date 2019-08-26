Home Nation

ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi

Chandrayaan-2, a three-module spacecraft comprising an orbiter, lander and rover, which was launched on July 22, will land on the moon on September 7.

Published: 26th August 2019 04:19 PM

Chandrayaan-2

India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To increase awareness about its space programmes, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is conducting an online quiz for school students and the top scorers will get to watch the Chandrayaan-2 landing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the agency's Bengaluru headquarters.

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has written to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as well as states to encourage students to participate in the quiz.



"To increase awareness about the space programme, an online quiz is being conducted by ISRO in coordination with mygov.com. Two top-scoring students of classes 8 to 10 from each state and Union territory will be invited to ISRO's Bengaluru centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon live along with the prime minister," a senior HRD official said.

Each student taking part in the quiz will be issued a participation certificate. The quiz will be held online and will have 20 questions to be answered in 10 minutes.

"After the quiz and prior to the announcement of results, top-scoring students will be required to provide their parent's or guardian's name, government-issued proof of identity containing address and an affidavit from the school confirming that they are students of the institute.

"The format of the affidavit will be shared with the shortlisted participants only," the official said.

Winners will be selected from among those who provide the maximum number of correct answers.

In case of a tie, the candidate who gave maximum number of answers in the shortest time will be adjudged the winner.

Comments(2)

  • T.Muthesh
    I want another quiz
    2 hours ago reply

  • Srishti Sachan
    I want to know the results of space QUIZ of isro and the names of winners
    16 hours ago reply
