Home Nation

Kamal Nath seeks detailed report on release of Pakistani spy ring accused last year

Incidentally, three of the arrested men were related to the then ruling BJP or allied outfits, including Dhruv Saxena, Balram Singh and another youth, who was the brother-in-law of a BJP councilor.

Published: 26th August 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sought a detailed report over how the 15 men, who were arrested in 2017 for their links with a Chinese SIM box-enabled international call racket, were released on bail last year.

The racket was allegedly aiding espionage by Pakistan handlers in India.

Incidentally, three of the arrested men were related to the then ruling BJP or allied outfits, including Dhruv Saxena (who was then BJP IT cell office-bearer in Bhopal), Balram Singh (who was then associated with the Bajrang Dal) and another youth, who was the brother-in-law of a BJP municipal councilor from Gwalior-Chambal region.

It was during the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s rule that 13 out of the 15 accused were released on bail, sources in the MP Anti-Terror Squad told TNIE on Sunday.

Singh (who was ousted from Bajrang Dal following his arrest in February 2017) was arrested again along with two aides, Shubham Tiwari and Sunil Singh, from Satna district recently in connection with another racket having Pakistani links.

“A detailed report has been sought by the CM in the entire matter, particularly about how those arrested for serious offence of funding or aiding spying in India managed to get bail and what did the previous government do to get their bails cancelled.

Also, what actions were taken to keep under tab the movements and actions of those out on bail, will also form part of the desired report,” said Congress leader NS Saluja.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has also tweeted demanding Chouhan should clarify as to how those arrested for aiding spying managed to get bail and why didn’t the government appeal against their bail in a higher court.

Tough stand on anti-national activities

Kamal Nath has taken a tough stand, saying he will not anti-national activities in Madhya Pradesh after the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested four men, including former Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh, in a terror-funding case on August 21.

“Whoever is linked to the terror funding or spying racket in Madhya Pradesh will not be spared despite their association with any political outfit,” the Madhya Pradesh CM told a news channel. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Chinese SIM box-enabled international call racket Pakistan Spy Racket Bajrang Dal BJP
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp