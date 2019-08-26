Kamal Nath seeks detailed report on release of Pakistani spy ring accused last year

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has sought a detailed report over how the 15 men, who were arrested in 2017 for their links with a Chinese SIM box-enabled international call racket, were released on bail last year.

The racket was allegedly aiding espionage by Pakistan handlers in India.

Incidentally, three of the arrested men were related to the then ruling BJP or allied outfits, including Dhruv Saxena (who was then BJP IT cell office-bearer in Bhopal), Balram Singh (who was then associated with the Bajrang Dal) and another youth, who was the brother-in-law of a BJP municipal councilor from Gwalior-Chambal region.

It was during the erstwhile Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s rule that 13 out of the 15 accused were released on bail, sources in the MP Anti-Terror Squad told TNIE on Sunday.

Singh (who was ousted from Bajrang Dal following his arrest in February 2017) was arrested again along with two aides, Shubham Tiwari and Sunil Singh, from Satna district recently in connection with another racket having Pakistani links.

“A detailed report has been sought by the CM in the entire matter, particularly about how those arrested for serious offence of funding or aiding spying in India managed to get bail and what did the previous government do to get their bails cancelled.

Also, what actions were taken to keep under tab the movements and actions of those out on bail, will also form part of the desired report,” said Congress leader NS Saluja.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh has also tweeted demanding Chouhan should clarify as to how those arrested for aiding spying managed to get bail and why didn’t the government appeal against their bail in a higher court.

Tough stand on anti-national activities

Kamal Nath has taken a tough stand, saying he will not anti-national activities in Madhya Pradesh after the Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested four men, including former Bajrang Dal leader Balram Singh, in a terror-funding case on August 21.

“Whoever is linked to the terror funding or spying racket in Madhya Pradesh will not be spared despite their association with any political outfit,” the Madhya Pradesh CM told a news channel.