Home Nation

Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride

Aizawl-based activist-turned-politician, Vanlalruata, said when someone is carried on a palanquin in hilly and land-locked Mizoram, it means he or she is being given a special honour.

Published: 26th August 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Finally, a district magistrate (DM) reached one of Mizoram’s remotest villages and no surprise, the response was heartwarming. As soon as Bhupesh Chaudhary, the DM of Siaha, reached Tisopi village after a 15-km-long trek on a rainy day, the locals carried him on a makeshift palanquin and walked a distance of around 600 meters.

“They surprised us. They were very happy to see us in the village. No collector (DM) has ever visited them,” Chaudhary told this newspaper.

“By doing what they did, they basically honoured me. I could have refused but they would have been offended,” he said.

He said he was not tired after trekking 15 kilometers nor did he ask for arranging the palanquin. While making his way back to district headquarters Siaha in a vehicle, he used a different but longer route which passes through a different district. 

Aizawl-based activist-turned-politician, Vanlalruata, said when someone is carried on a palanquin in hilly and land-locked Mizoram, it means he or she is being given a special honour. It implies great importance, he explained.

The non-descript Tisopi village has a population of around 400 and most of them are into farming. The distance between the village and Aizawl is around 400 km.

Chaudhary said he had visited Tisopi to take stock of the ongoing work of some projects including a 15-km-long road being constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

“The primary objective behind the visit was to review the progress of work of some projects. There is also a self help group that we provided assistance. We wanted to see what it is doing,” he said.

The DM said as the work for the PMGSY road was in progress, he and officials accompanying him had no option but to trek to reach the village. He said it was a good experience as it enabled him to have a firsthand knowledge of works that were in progress and also understand the locals’ problems.

“It was great to meet the villagers and see what is happening on the ground. Sometimes, we depend on secondary sources for information. These visits give us primary information on what is actually happening on the ground. We found some basic lacunas which we will now solve,” Chaudhary added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hamlet Bhupesh Chaudhary Mizoram village Tisopi village
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp