Home Nation

Nine declared ‘foreigners’ released from Assam detention camp on conditions

The four released in Goalpara are the first to walk to freedom since Assam took a decision on the conditional release of declared foreigners who have already spent at least three years in detention.

Published: 26th August 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

NRC generic image

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Even as a recent survey conducted by a human rights organisation said people excluded from National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam were suffering from trauma and humiliation, nine declared foreigners have been released on conditions from the Goalpara detention camp.

Government officials and the police confirmed their release but refused to divulge their names, ostensibly for security reasons. Five of them are Hindus while the remaining four are Muslims. 

They were among 335 declared foreigners who spent at least three years in detention. A total of 1,145 declared foreigners are lodged in Assam’s various detention camps which are separate cells in the conventional jails.

Goalpara Superintendent of Police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma, told this newspaper that the police had no role in the four persons’ release. He said they were granted bail by the court of Foreigners’ Tribunal.

Last year, a 102-year-old declared foreigner was released from a detention camp in Barak Valley on health and humanitarian ground. The nine people released in Goalpara are the first to walk to freedom since the state government took a decision on the conditional release of declared foreigners who have already spent at least three years in detention.

The conditions include payment of two sureties of Rs.1 lakh each, submission of a verifiable address, collection of biometrics which include all ten fingerprints besides iris. Another condition is that the persons must report to the police station every week.

In May, the state government had proposed to the Supreme Court for the conditional release of the declared foreigners. After the SC did not object to it, the government approached the Centre seeking amendment to the Foreigners’ (Tribunals) Order, 1964 but the Centre informed there was no need to amend the order, thereby clearing the decks for the release of the detainees.

The final NRC will be published on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam detention camp Goalpara detention camp NRC foreigners Foreigners Tribunal
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp