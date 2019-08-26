Nine injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Nine people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over a property dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sarvat locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station, they said.

Two men -- Amerpal and Asgar -- got into a confrontation over a property dispute, which turned into a violent clash after other joined the melee, SHO Samerpal Atri said.

The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to nine people, he said.

A case was registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incident, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.