Nine injured in stone-pelting during clash in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Published: 26th August 2019 11:07 AM
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Nine people were injured in stone-pelting during a clash between two groups over a property dispute, police said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday evening in Sarvat locality, which comes under the jurisdiction of Civil Lines police station, they said.
Two men -- Amerpal and Asgar -- got into a confrontation over a property dispute, which turned into a violent clash after other joined the melee, SHO Samerpal Atri said.
The two groups hurled stones at each other, resulting in injuries to nine people, he said.
A case was registered and six people were arrested in connection with the incident, the SHO said.
Meanwhile, security was tightened in the locality to avoid any untoward incident, he added.