Home Nation

Punjab government announces free wheat seed to flood-hit farmers

Amarinder Singh asked the cooperation department to convert the short-term loans of the flood-affected farmers into medium-term loans.

Published: 26th August 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh​ (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Monday ordered a slew of additional measures for relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims in various parts of the state, including supply of free high-quality wheat seed to farmers for the upcoming Rabi season.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after reviewing the post-flood action plan, as per an official statement.

Singh asked the additional chief secretary (development) to ensure timely supply of wheat seed to the flood-affected farmers, who have already suffered huge losses as a result of damage to crops due to inundation of their fields in floodwater.

He also asked the cooperation department to convert the short-term loans of the flood-affected farmers into medium-term loans.

ALSO READ: Amarinder 'surprised' over non-inclusion of Punjab in list for flood-situation assessment

He has directed the registrar cooperative societies to advance fresh crop loan limits to such farmers to enable them to cultivate Rabi crop.

Taking note of the damage to the rural rink roads and other marketing infrastructure, he has directed the Mandi Board to take on repair work on war footing as the water recedes.

Singh has asked the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to move expeditiously for the restoration of power supply in the flood-ravaged villages.

ALSO READ: Amarinder deputes four Punjab ministers to oversee flood relief works

The PSPCL chairperson has been asked to further intensify their efforts by employing special teams of engineers to complete power restoration work.

The chief minister has also ordered the principal secretary health to take effective measures to check the outbreak of diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, enteric fever, jaundice as well as vector-borne diseases like malaria, chikungunya, dengue.

Meanwhile, Punjab Water Resources Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria on Monday said three breaches -- 380 feet breach in Meonwal village, 180 feet in Meonwal Dera Pathra and 165 feet in Mau Sahib in the embankment of the Sutlej river in Jalandhar's Phillaur area have been plugged.

ALSO READ: Punjab to take help from World Bank, ADB for canalising its rivers 

While the work of plugging in the remaining breaches in Phillaur sub-division would be completed in the coming days, said Sarkaria.

In the wake of damage to the existing embankment along the Sutlej river on the side of Tendiwala village in Ferozepur district due to heavy discharge of water from the Pakistani side, the existing embankment has been fortified by the construction of a new ring embankment, official said.

The drainage department prepared a new ring embankment that will provide more strength and protection to the existing one, and subsequently guard against the release of excess water from Pakistani side to Ferozepur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Punjab Punjab government Punjab floods Punjab farmers
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp