Rajasthan man arrested for allegedly raping, impregnating minor daughter

A case against the accused has been registered under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Published: 26th August 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

AJMER: Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a man from Ajmer district for allegedly raping and impregnating his daughter.

Police Station officer (Gegal), Rajendra Commando said that the matter was solved after eight months of investigation as the family was not co-operating.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, PSO Rajendra Commando said, "We had received information about the rape of a minor girl in October last year. The girl's family, however, did not want any action citing superstitious reasons and societal pressure."

Soon after, Rajasthan Home Secretary took cognizance of the incident and directed Superintendent of Police (Ajmer) to conduct an investigation, a case was registered under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), 2012.

The police revealed that the family often misled them during the investigation and at one point also fled the village.

"Even though they had fled the village, we continued to gather evidence and now, after eight months we have discovered that the perpetrator of the crime was none other than the girl's father and he has been arrested," Rajendra said.

A case against the accused has been registered under POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

