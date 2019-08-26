Home Nation

Special Protection Group: 3,000 plus force provides proximate security to four VVIPs

The agency, another official said, follows a special 'blue book' to undertake its special drills which are clandestine till they are executed.

Published: 26th August 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Special Protection Group

Special Protection Group (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Special Protection Group (SPG), an about 3000-strong "zero error" security force for the prime minister, former prime ministers and their immediate family members, guards just four people now, officials said on Monday.

Personnel for the SPG are drawn from various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on deputation and it is a highly trained unit equipped with some of the most modern weapons, gadgets and vehicles.

"The SPG with its 3,000 strong commandos now provides close proximate security to just four persons-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her two children -- Rahul and Priyanka," a security official said.

The government on Monday confirmed that the SPG protection given to former prime minister Manmohan Singh has been withdrawn but he will continue to enjoy 'Z-Plus' security cover by one of the CAPFs.

SPG officers are ingrained in high leadership qualities, professionalism, knowledge of proximate security and inculcate the culture of leading from the front, according to the SPG's website.

"The SPG has strived to achieve this by adopting innovative methods not only in its own working, but also in the overall security arrangements in collaboration with the Intelligence Bureau and state/UT police forces.

"It is because of the high leadership qualities, professionalism and knowledge of its officers that the SPG ensures fail proof and zero-error security for its protectees," it said.

ALSO READ: SPG cover withdrawn for Manmohan Singh; will continue to get CRPF protection

The elite force has a very unique set of security protocols and every time its protectees are expected to travel, multiple small teams are formed to ensure that a VVIP is safe against all kinds of security threats.

The agency has an advance security liaison protocol in which officials visit a venue in advance and sanitise the place about 24 hours before the arrival of the VVIP.

"The SPG has the first right amongst all security agencies when it comes to ensuring protection to the VVIP. It is their common protocol to take over a venue about 24 hours in advance and they are empowered to direct any changes or modifications at the venue be it a political rally or a ceremonial event," a former SPG officer said.

Apart from other essential teams, including snipers, spotters and bomb disposal experts, the SPG is known to provide proximate security to VVIPs and move with them like their shadow.

The agency, another official said, follows a special 'blue book' to undertake its special drills which are clandestine till they are executed.

The training of SPG personnel is a continuous process and it includes training in physical efficiency, marksmanship, anti-sabotage checks, communication and other operative aspects, connected with close protection drills, the official said.

As per the SPG Act, state governments and UT administrations are bound to provide all kinds of cooperation the force whenever there is a need.

Commandos carry ultra-modern assault rifles, dark-visor goggles, communication earpieces, bulletproof vests, gloves and elbow and knee pads, the official said.

The SPG has a fleet of modern vehicles, most of them are armoured or bullet-proof.

These include armoured BMW 7 series sedans, armoured Range Rovers, SUVs of BMW, Toyota and Tata make.

It also uses Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, including helicopters, for transporting its personnel, equipment and vehicles for service of the dignitary whenever he or she travels within the country as well as abroad, the official said.

The agency was raised in 1985 after the assassination of prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Parliament passed the SPG Act in 1988, dedicating the group to protecting the prime minister.

Later, the Act was amended for providing security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special Protection Group SPG
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp