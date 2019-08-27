17 Maharashtra Opposition MLAs in touch, want to join BJP: Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

By PTI

JALNA: Union Minister and former Maharashtra BJP chief Raosaheb Danve on Tuesday claimed 17 opposition MLAs were in touch and keen to join the BJP.

He hinted that NCP leader Padamsinh Patil's son and Osmanabad MLA Ranajagjitsinh Patil was likely to join the BJP, claiming the latter had skipped a recent NCP meet.

He told reporters here that four opposition MLAs would meet him in Bhokardan on August 31, though he refused to reveal anything more on the subject.

Answering a query on whether a case would be filed against NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, he said all those involved in the irregularities that have been unearthed will be taken to task.

The Bombay High Court last week asked police to file an FIR against functionaries of the bank for losses caused due to breach of rules while giving loans to sugar and spinning mills.

Danve ridiculed NCP leader Ajit Pawar's statement that the opposition party's rallies would henceforth also have the saffron flag of Chhatrapati Shivaji apart from the party flag.

He said NCP leaders were joining the BJP and Pawar was left without a flag.

On a query on the alliance with Shiv Sena, the Union minister of state for consumer affairs and public distribution said the two parties will fight upcoming Assembly elections together.

He informed reporters a rally will be held here on Wednesday as part of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' Mahajandesh Yatra and it would be attended by BJP working president JP Nadda.