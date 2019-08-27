Home Nation

Allahabad lawyers go on strike against shifting of government offices, tribunals to Lucknow

The advocates resorted to the strike accusing the state government of curtailing the statutory powers of the high court hereby shifting various tribunals from Allahabad.

Published: 27th August 2019 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Protest

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court lawyers on Tuesday took out a motorcycle rally in the city and struck work in protest against shifting of various government offices and tribunals from here to Lucknow.

The advocates resorted to the strike accusing the state government of curtailing the statutory powers of the high court hereby shifting various tribunals from here and lowering the primacy of the historical city by moving various key government offices to Lucknow.

After covering various parts of the city on their motorcycles, the advocates congregated at a massive public meeting, jointly organised by various bar associations, traders bodies and various government employees unions at the Civil Lines crossing here on a day which was observed a shutdown in the city.

Addressing the meeting Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Rakesh Pandey vehemently opposed the UP Education Service Tribunal Bill, 2019, pending for President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

The Bill seeks to set up the Education Service Tribunal at Lucknow, having jurisdiction over all districts of the state.

Opposing this provision, Pandey said the bill is aimed at slowly curtailing the power of the Allahabad High Court's principal bench here.

In his speech, Pandey cited various judgments of the apex court which provided for setting up of tribunals at places where principal benches of the high courts are located.

By shifting the Education Service Tribunal to Lucknow, the government has sought to deprive the Allahabad High Court's jurisdiction over it, said Pandey.

He added that by shifting various key government offices from here to Lucknow, the government is trying to strip Allahabad of its primacy in the state and lowering its dignity.

The government's steps amount to according step-motherly treatment to the citizens of Allahabad, who have contributed a lot to the development of the state, he said.

The CESTAT Bar Association also came out in support of the bandh expressing its concern over the proposed setting up of the state bench of the GST Tribunal at Lucknow.

In addition to it, the members of the CAT Bar Association and Allahabad District Court Bar Association also struck work in their respective courts in support of the bandh.

The Educational Tribunal Bill proposes setting up of Education Service Tribunal at the state and national level to adjudicate disputes related to the higher education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Allahabad lawyers strike Allahabad lawyers Allahabad lawyers motorcycle rally
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp