Father, son from Tamil Nadu robbed in Haryana

Published: 27th August 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A father-son duo, who had come to Delhi from Tamil Nadu to buy a car that they had seen on an online marketplace, were allegedly robbed by unidentified people in Haryana, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint, V Muniyappan, 49, had seen an advertisement on the website about a person selling his Innova Crysta car at Rs 8 lakh.

The deal was fixed, following which Muniyappan and his 22-year-old son, Vasu, came to Delhi on Friday morning.

At the airport, Muniyappan and his son, who hail from Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district, was instructed to board a cab that was sent for them.

When the two reached a petrol pump at Mandhi Khera in Haryana's Nuh district, they boarded a Scorpio car at around 2.

30 pm and the occupants introduced themselves as the owner of the Innova, the police said.

After travelling around five kilometres, six-seven people entered the car and robbed them of their two mobile phones, a watch, a gold ring, Rs 10,000 and two signed cheques, the FIR stated.

The accused demanded for more money, following which Muniyappan, who works at a hardware company, called a person he knew in Tamil Nadu and asked him to send Rs 50,000.

His friend sent the money in two instalments of Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000, it said.

Later, the father-son duo were dropped at Mandi Khera on bikes, from where, they reached Delhi and filed a complaint on Monday.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 384 (extortion) has been registered against unidentified people, the police said, adding that a search was on to nab the accused.

