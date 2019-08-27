Home Nation

FIR against BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand over charges of harassment of law student

In a written complaint given to the Shajahanpur police on Sunday evening, the girl’s father accused the BJP leader of torturing and sexually exploiting his daughter.

Published: 27th August 2019 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 09:29 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister yogi Adityanath with Swami Chinmayanand. (Photo| Facebook)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shahjahanpur police registered an FIR against Swami Chinamaynand, the  BJP leader and former union minister of state, accused of harassment and exploitation of a law student of SS Law College in the district.

However, the student, 23, had been missing for the last three days after she posted a video on social media in which she accused ‘the former Union minister’ of torture and exploitation.

Intervening in the matter, UP DGP OP Singh had directed Shahjahanpur SSP S Chinnappa to lodge the FIR against the former minister on the basis of the complaint given by the father of the missing LLM student as he had blamed Swamy Chainmayanand for his daughter’s disappearance.

The DGP also asked the SSP to conduct a probe into the case immediately and provide security to the girl’s father and her family members.

In a written complaint given to the Shajahanpur police on Sunday evening, the girl’s father accused the BJP leader of torturing and sexually exploiting his daughter. Swamy Chimayanand happens to be the chairman of the law college where the alleged victim has been pursuing the LLM course.

On Sunday only, the girl had posted a video on social media narrating her tale. On the contrary, the college administration claimed that the chairman, on August 22,  had received a WhatsApp message in which the sender had demanded Rs 5 crore in exchange of some videos which could tarnish his image.

As per the sources, an advocate Om Singh, representing SS Law College, had approached the police authorities and had got an FIR registered under sections 387 (Extortion), 507 and 67 IT act against unidentified persons after receiving extortion message on Sunday. However, the police authorities are trying to check the link between the two issues.

However, as per the SSP, investigations were on in the case on a priority basis but the details could not be made public.

