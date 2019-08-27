FIR against person for posting objectionable picture, derogatory remarks on PM's Facebook page

By PTI

SAMBHAL: The police have lodged an FIR against a person for allegedly posting an objectionable picture and derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook page, officials said on Tuesday.

Kotwali police station in-charge, Dharmpal Singh said the matter was brought to his notice by some people.

A person named Sajid Rizvi posted an objectionable picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made derogatory remarks about him and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

An FIR has been lodged against Rizvi under the relevant sections and investigations have been initiated," Singh added.