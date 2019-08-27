Home Nation

Have a PG diploma in medicine? You can soon teach in MBBS colleges

In a notification issued a few days ago, the Medical Council of India’s Board of Governors has amended the teacher eligibility qualification.

Published: 27th August 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Medical students

Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move set to benefit thousands of doctors and also institutions grappling with faculty shortage, the medical education regulator has paved the way for allowing those who have PG diploma in medicine to teach in medical colleges.At present, only MBBS doctors who have MS, MD or DNB qualifications can pursue senior residency in medical colleges, a precursor to teaching.

In a notification issued a few days ago, the Medical Council of India’s Board of Governors has relaxed the rules. It has amended the teacher eligibility qualification to ensure even those with PG diploma can pursue senior residency. The maximum age to join it has been extended from 40 to 45.

In 529 colleges in India, there are nearly 80,000 seats for MBBS and 45,000 PG seats, but not enough teachers. “There has been no proportionate increase in the number of faculty members. So steps are needed to address this gap,” said an official in the medical education division. 

But some had their doubts. “PG diploma holders can become assistant professors after senior residency, but the amendment does not specify if any career progression is possible after that or if MS/MD/DNB and diploma doctors will be treated equally,” said Ankit Om, head of the PG diploma doctors’ association.

‘Move to address faculty shortage’
Officials in the Union health ministry told this newspaper that the move was aimed at addressing the lack 
of teachers as the number of colleges and students have increased substantially in recent years 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
faculty shortage MBBS colleges MBBS Medical colleges Medical degree medical diploma MCI Medical Council of India
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp