Have a PG diploma in medicine? You can soon teach in MBBS colleges

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move set to benefit thousands of doctors and also institutions grappling with faculty shortage, the medical education regulator has paved the way for allowing those who have PG diploma in medicine to teach in medical colleges.At present, only MBBS doctors who have MS, MD or DNB qualifications can pursue senior residency in medical colleges, a precursor to teaching.

In a notification issued a few days ago, the Medical Council of India’s Board of Governors has relaxed the rules. It has amended the teacher eligibility qualification to ensure even those with PG diploma can pursue senior residency. The maximum age to join it has been extended from 40 to 45.

In 529 colleges in India, there are nearly 80,000 seats for MBBS and 45,000 PG seats, but not enough teachers. “There has been no proportionate increase in the number of faculty members. So steps are needed to address this gap,” said an official in the medical education division.

But some had their doubts. “PG diploma holders can become assistant professors after senior residency, but the amendment does not specify if any career progression is possible after that or if MS/MD/DNB and diploma doctors will be treated equally,” said Ankit Om, head of the PG diploma doctors’ association.

‘Move to address faculty shortage’

Officials in the Union health ministry told this newspaper that the move was aimed at addressing the lack

of teachers as the number of colleges and students have increased substantially in recent years