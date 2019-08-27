Home Nation

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says NDA will remain in power for another 25 years

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis took a dig at the Opposition for its allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the BJP-led NDA will continue to remain in power for another 25 years as people have understood "arrogance of power" of the Congress and the NCP.

Addressing a rally as a part of his 'Mahajanadesh' Yatra in Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district, Fadnavis said, "Our government will continue to remain in power for at least 25 years as people are aware of the arrogance of power of both the Congress".

He said people have turned their backs to the rallies being organised by the Congress and the NCP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Fadnavis also took a dig at the Opposition for its allegations of tampering of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"When Supriya Sule (NCP MP and daughter of party chief Sharad Pawar) wins elections, there is no tampering of EVMs but when Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP MP from Ahmednagar) wins, it is blamed on EVMs," he said.

The chief minister said the EVMs were introduced in 2004 when the UPA government was in power in Maharashtra and the Centre.

"The UPA was in power till 2014...I feel people should give both the Congress time to seek forgiveness so that they can work as a good Opposition," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis NDA
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp