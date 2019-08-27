Muzaffarnagar riots: Charges framed against five accused of killing youth

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A local court has framed charges against five people accused of killing a youth whose death was a trigger for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori has framed charges under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the five accused.

The court fixed next Tuesday for producing witnesses from the prosecution side against Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.

According to the prosecution, the five are among the six people accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death at Kawal village in Jansath area of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on August 27, 2013.

His death and that of two youths in another incident were said to be the trigger behind the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in August and September 2013, which claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.