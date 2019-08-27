NEET for homeopathy, Indian medicine courses from this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The admissions to Undergraduates courses of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy are to be made based on UG NEET marks from this academic year. A press release from the DIPR said the students who have completed their higher secondary school and appeared for UG NEET with eligible marks can apply for the courses.

The sales of applications will begin from August 28 and the last date for submission of applications is September 13. The students can log on to tnhealth.org website for downloading applications. Students willing to join UG courses Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS, Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS) can apply based on NEET marks, the release added. Last year NEET was exempted for Indian Medicine and Homeopathy courses admissions.