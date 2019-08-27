Never thought of curtailing annual leaves of officers, but if required it can be worked on: Army Chief

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The recent outburst of the ex-servicemen community on social media that Army chief was mulling to shorten the duration of the annual leave was never discussed and it is being spread to create disaffection among the serving soldiers tells General Bipin Rawat.

A flurry of tweets in the last few days was floated on the social media site that the Army was mulling to decrease the number of annual leave period from 60 days to 30 days. In an informal interaction with TNIE, the Army Chief denied it. “We had not even thought of this but some people are spreading false information through social media," said General Bipin Rawat. Their aim is to create disaffection, added the Chief.

However, General Rawat said, “Now since the idea has been forwarded, we can think over it."

A post went viral among the retired services officers which targetted General Rawat said that Army Chief was ready to curtail the entitlement of annual leave from 60 days to 30 days.