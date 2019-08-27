Home Nation

Rumours, fears behind rise in mob violence in Bihar and Jharkhand

On Sunday, an unknown woman was thrashed at Daru Block in Hazaribagh on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

Published: 27th August 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

mob lynching

Image of a protest against mob lynching used for representational purpose only

By Mukesh Ranjan & Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

RANCHI/PATNA: Barbarism in the form of mob violence seems to have returned to the states of Bihar and Jharkhand these days. In Jharkhand, at least five cases of mob violence over suspicion of child lifting were reported from Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Palamu districts.

Though no casualties were reported in any of these incidents, the mobs became violent over rumours of child-lifters becoming active even though no such cases were reported in the region. 

On Sunday, an unknown woman was thrashed at Daru Block in Hazaribagh on suspicion of being a child-lifter.

The woman was later saved by police and admitted to a hospital.

Similarly, in Jinga village under the same block, rumours related to the presence of child-lifters claimed the life of a youth as he fell into a well, allegedly while running away from the mob.

Earlier, a woman was beaten badly by the villagers in Silwar under Sadar block of Hazaribagh after she was found playing with the village children.

Later, it was discovered that she was mentally unstable and hailed from a different village.

In response, the police have asked all police stations in the state to conduct intensive awareness drive among people, properly conveying to them the repercussions they might have to face if found involved in such cases. 

In Bihar also, state police have been finding it difficult to counter the issue.

In the last six months, as many as 35 cases of mob lynching and violence have been reported in which seven persons were killed and many more beaten up.

Alarmed by the rise in such incidents, police had launched social awareness drives across the state which aimed at educating the people to not resort to mob violence.

Recently, three persons in Saran were lynched on suspicion of being cattle-thieves while in Aurangabad and Nawada districts, two mentally deranged women were lynched on suspicion of being child-lifters. 

According to official sources, most incidents of mob violence and lynching were reported to have taken place on suspicions of child-lifting or crimes like cattle or motorcycle thefts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Lynching Jharkhand Lynching
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
Hundreds of new fires have flared up in the Amazon in Brazil, data showed Monday, even as military aircraft dumped water over hard-hit areas and G7 nations pledged to help combat the blazes. (Photo | AP)
Amazon fire: Brazil dumps thousands of gallons of water on raging flames amid fresh flares
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp