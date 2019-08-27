Saffron outfit leader held for terror funding, Madhya Pradesh BJP under fire

By IANS

BHOPAL: The BJP in Madhya Pradesh is under fire from the Opposition since the arrest of five persons in Satna district in a terror-funding case as one of those arrested is a Bajrang Dal leader called Balram Singh.

The Anti-Terror Squad of the Madhya Pradesh Police had last Wednesday arrested five persons in Satna for suspected links with a terror-funding racket managed by Pakistani operatives. Three of five arrested -- Balram Singh, Sunil Singh and Shubham Mishra -- were later brought to Bhopal.

They were found to have communicated with their handlers using an app which does not keep any record of the messages it sends, police said.

Two years ago, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Dhruv Saxena was arrested in a similar case of espionage and terror-funding in Satna. The accused later got bail. Balram Singh was also a part of this gang.

Referring to the arrests, State Cabinet Minister Govind Singh said: "Several people from the BJP have been involved in terrorist activities for years. They provide secret information and fund terror."

senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh tweeted: "BJP leaders arrested for spying for Pakistan's ISI should get a strict punishment under the NSA (National Security Act). Shame on you Shivraj, your disciples turned out to be Pakistani agents and you tried to get them out on bail. ho is the traitor?"

Responding to Congress accusations, BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargaiya said: "Congress should not do politics on terrorism-related cases. All cases are within the ambit of law. It is the court, which has released on bail."