SC allows lawyer to file additional documents in support of PIL against revocation of Article 370

On August 16, the apex court had expressed anguish over 'defective' petitions on the issue of the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Published: 27th August 2019 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a lawyer to file additional documents in support of his PIL challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 which revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under the Constitution.

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of petitioner M L Sharma that he be allowed to file an additional affidavit as it was necessary for the proper adjudication of his plea.

ALSO READ: The rise and fall of Article 370

The court did not allow the submissions of another lawyer that Sharma be directed to serve a copy of the proposed additional affidavit to him as he had filed a petition in the apex court earlier on the issue.

"He (the second lawyer) is nobody in my petition and I am not obliged to serve documents on him," M L Sharma said.

The court had observed that Sharma's PIL had "no meaning", but had allowed him to amend his petition.

The top court was hearing various petitions, including the lead plea filed by Sharma, who had filed it on August 6, a day after the Centre had abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The apex court had then asked lawyers to cure defects in their six petitions on Article 370 and had adjourned the hearing.

