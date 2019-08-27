Home Nation

SIT to probe Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam

The complainant in the case had named 76 persons who were directors of the bank during the relevant period, but the number of accused could cross 200.

Published: 27th August 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Corrupt

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Tuesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged scam at Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), days after the Bombay High Court pulled it up for not registering an FIR in the matter.

The high court, last week, ordered the Economic Offences Wing of the police to file a first information report against NCP leader Ajit Pawar, a former director of the bank, and others for allegedly causing losses to the bank through their actions.

As per the FIR, registered on Monday, the state exchequer allegedly suffered losses of "Rs 25,000 crore" due to the scam between January 1, 2007 and December 31, 2017.

According to a senior police official, the FIR does not name the accused but mentions designations such as "then chief ministers", "then deputy chief minsters", ministers, directors of the bank, directors of Pen Cooperative Bank and concerned officers.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam - FIR filed against former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 70 others

The SIT will be headed by a deputy commissioner of police-level officer and include an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and four other officers.

"We have to study the FIR and collect documents from various departments of the government. There will be a forensic audit of these documents. It will definitely take more than two months to come to any kind of conclusion about how to go further," the senior official added.

The complainant in the case had named 76 persons who were directors of the bank during the relevant period, but the number of accused could cross 200, he said.

On August 22, the high court directed the police to register FIR against Ajit Pawar, the former deputy chief minister who was once a director of the bank, and over 70 others, observing that they seemed to have "complete knowledge" that their actions would cause a huge loss to the bank.

They are accused of violating banking and RBI regulations while disbursing loans to sugar mills at very low rates and selling off assets of defaulter businesses at throw-away prices.

Inquiries by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and a charge sheet filed by a quasi-judicial inquiry commission under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act had blamed Pawar and other accused.

Surinder Arora, an activist, had filed a complaint against Ajit Pawar and others with the EOW in 2015.

He moved the high court when no FIR was registered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Maharashtra MSCB scam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp