Socialist leader and former Palghar MLA Navnitbhai Shah no more

By PTI

THANE: Socialist leader Navnitbhai Shah, who had served as MLA of Palghar in 1957 and 1962, died at a hospital here on Monday following a prolonged illness, according to his family members.

He was 96.

Shah took part in the freedom struggle in 1942 at the Gowalia Tank maidan in Mumbai.

He was an active member of the Rashtra Seva Dal in Mumbai between 1943-49.

He was elected as the first Sarpanch of Palghar in 1952, and as MLA in 1957 and 1962.

Shah was associated with several educational institutions in Palghar.

He had tabled the resolution for Sanyukta Maharashtra.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday, his family members said.