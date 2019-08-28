Home Nation

13 persons injured in acid attack as two groups clash over stolen cellphone in Bihar

An altercation erupted between two neighbours at Daudpur village following an allegation of a mobile phone being stolen by a boy between the families of two different castes. 

Published: 28th August 2019 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:42 PM

Acid Attack

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A group clash over theft of a cellphone took an ugly turn in Vaishali district of Bihar when thirteen persons including three women were attacked with acid on Wednesday morning. 

The injured persons with 40-50 per cent have been admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital. 
 
According to Superintendent of Vaishali Police (SP) MS Dhillon, an altercation erupted between two neighbours at Daudpur village following an allegation of a mobile phone being stolen by a boy between the families of two different castes. 

"The fued turned into a bloody clash in which 13 members of a family were allegedly attacked with acid by the members of gardner caste family," Dhillon said.

Dhillon said that five accused have been arrested after an FIR lodged by one of the victims.

