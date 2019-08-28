13 persons injured in acid attack as two groups clash over stolen cellphone in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A group clash over theft of a cellphone took an ugly turn in Vaishali district of Bihar when thirteen persons including three women were attacked with acid on Wednesday morning.

The injured persons with 40-50 per cent have been admitted to the Hajipur Sadar Hospital.



According to Superintendent of Vaishali Police (SP) MS Dhillon, an altercation erupted between two neighbours at Daudpur village following an allegation of a mobile phone being stolen by a boy between the families of two different castes.

"The fued turned into a bloody clash in which 13 members of a family were allegedly attacked with acid by the members of gardner caste family," Dhillon said.

Dhillon said that five accused have been arrested after an FIR lodged by one of the victims.