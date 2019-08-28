Home Nation

Amit Shah to attend concluding rally of Devendra Fadnavis' pre-poll yatra

Fadnavis is currently in the second phase of his mass outreach initiative, launched ahead of the state Assembly polls due in September-October.

Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis

Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will attend the concluding rally of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' in Solapur on September 1, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Fadnavis is currently in the second phase of his mass outreach initiative, launched ahead of the state Assembly polls due in September-October.

His yatra will conclude in Solapur district on Sunday. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has confirmed that he will be attending the valedictory rally of the second phase of the Mahajanadesh Yatra," said a BJP leader in-charge of the campaign.

"The rally is planned in Solapur on September 1. Shah will attend the rally and also hold a meeting with the state BJP leaders," he added.

On Monday, addressing a rally as part of his yatra in Ahmednagar, Fadnavis said the BJP-led NDA will continue to remain in power for another 25 years as people have understood "arrogance of power" of the Congress and the NCP.

He earlier said his 'Mahajanadesh Yatra (mega mandate march) is aimed at giving an account to people of the state what the BJP-led government did in last five years.

Fadnavis started his mass contact programme from Amravati district in Vidarbha region on August 1.

He, however, suspended it on August 6 in view of rains wrecking havoc in many parts of the state, even as the opposition charged him then with giving priority to his campaign. The chief minister later resumed his yatra from August 21.

