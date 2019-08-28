Home Nation

Article 370: SC to hear petitions in October, allows Yechury and Kashmiri student to visit Valley

AG KK Venugopal objected to the notice issued by the apex court to the Centre and said that the Article 370 issue has international and cross border implications.

Published: 28th August 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 11:42 AM

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Centre and State of Jammu and Kashmir on a clutch of pleas challenging the validity of the decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that all the petitions will now be heard by a five-judge constitution bench in the first week of October.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposes the apex court decision and pleads the bench not to issue the notice as it has got cross-border ramifications.

Echoing the same views, Attorney General KK Venugopal also called it a very sensitive issue, saying whatever happens here is raked up before the UN.

"We will refer the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench", the bench also comprising justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said while not accepting the arguments that the issuance of notice will have a "cross-border repercussion".

As the counsel appearing for both sides were involved in arguments and counter-arguments, the bench said, "We know what to do, we have passed the order, we are not going to change".

However, the bench says it will not change its order seeking a response from the Centre and states.

On the petition on media curbs, the court issues notice to the Centre and sought a response in seven days from the government.

The petitioner alleged that there is a complete clampdown on communication and media freedom.

Similarly, on Tehseen Poonawalla's petition on the restrictions on Kashmir, the court issues notice and sought the government’s response in seven days.

The Supreme court also allowed a Jamia Millia student to travel to Anantnag, and be given police protection, if required, to meet his parents.

The court asks him to come back and report.

The court also allows CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury to travel to Srinagar to meet former MLA Tarigami but warned him that the permission to visit is only for visiting the party colleague and nothing else. If he goes here and there then the authorities can stop him.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appearing for Yechury assures the court that his client will abide by the court’s order.

SG Mehta opposes the decision by the court of allowing Yechury but CJI said, “If a citizen wants to visit a part of the country, he must have access to.”

