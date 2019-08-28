BBM leader Prakash Ambedkar says alliance with AIMIM will remain intact

By PTI

AKOLA: Amid reports that differences are cropping up between the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) constituents ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday said the alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi-led MIM will continue.

The VBA, comprising the BBM and the Hyderabad-based All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together.

The VBA had won one seat in Maharashtra.

However, latest reports suggested that cracks are developed in the alliance apparently over the number of seats the AIMIM wanted to contest in the assembly polls.

Ambedkar said he would announce the VBA's stand on August 31.

"Alliance with the AIMIM will continue for the elections," Ambedkar said while addressing a press conference in his home turf Akola.

He refused to elaborate.

Responding to a query on likely political permutations and combinations, he said the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will go with the BJP anytime.

He alleged the BJP government's decision to import cotton from the USA will go against the interests of farmers in the country, and have cascading effect on rates of cotton.