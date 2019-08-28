Home Nation

Block ships bound for Karachi if Pakistan shuts air space: Subramanian Swamy

Published: 28th August 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy

Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy sought to advise the Union government on social media asking it to block ships bound for Karachi port if Pakistan closes its air space for Indian aircraft.

Swamy's statement comes in the backdrop of reports that Pakistan is considering closure of its air space for traffic from India. The Pakistan step came following withdrawal of special category status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"My advice to Namo Govt: If Pak closes their airspace for our commercial and civilian aircraft, India should close Karachi port by blocking ships going through Arabian Sea (which needs to be renamed) to Karachi port," tweeted Swamy.

ALSO READ: Article 370 fallout - Pakistan closes air space corridor

On Tuesday, Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted hinting at the probable closure of his country's airspace for India.

"PM is considering a complete closure of air space to India, a complete ban on use of Pakistan land routes for Indian trade to Afghanistan was also suggested in the cabinet meeting... legal formalities for these decisions are under consideration... Modi has started, we'll finish!," tweeted Fawad Chaudhry.

ALSO READ: Article 370 fallout - Pakistan expels Indian envoy, suspends bilateral trade

Following the Balakot air strikes early this year, Pakistan had closed its airspace for Indian traffic from February 26 till it was fully reopened on July 16. Nearly 84,000 flights had been affected during this period of 140 days. India had said that 600 flights per day were impacted due to the closure of Pakistani airspace during this period.

TAGS
Pakistan air space Pakistan Subramanian Swamy Karachi
